Slot’s Liverpool remain keen on forward transfer who was on Reds’ radar under Klopp

Arne Slot and Marcus Thuram (Photos by Maja Hitij, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could reportedly still be keen on a transfer target that the club looked at under his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

That player is Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram, with the Reds’ appreciation of the player supposedly only continuing to grow in recent times, according to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

Thuram has shone during his time at Inter and he looks like someone who would surely not have too much trouble settling in in the Premier League.

A tall, strong and technically gifted player, Thuram would likely be confident of holding his own against Premier League defences, and he’d arguably be an upgrade on Darwin Nunez at Anfield.

Nunez has his qualities, but he’s not been the most consistent or reliable finisher during his time at Liverpool, so there could be a case for bringing someone else in for that centre-forward role.

Is Marcus Thuram the striker Liverpool need?

The 27-year-old has 23 goals in 61 appearances for Inter so far, which might not look like the most spectacular record, but he has other qualities to his game that might be appealing to a big club like Liverpool as well.

The France international would also bring experience and winning know-how after helping Inter to lift silverware last season, so he’s certainly an option worth considering.

This is also a market that’s a little short of top quality strikers, with the centre-forward position a little out of fashion in modern football tactics.

That will only make it harder to sign the likes of Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak, so LFC could do well to look at someone like Thuram as a decent alternative.

At the same time, it might also be worth the club considering looking elsewhere for a source for goals, with Mohamed Salah providing that for them so well in recent years despite primarily playing out wide.