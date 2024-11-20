Expert “would put a few euros” on Liverpool signing this exciting Mohamed Salah replacement

Omar Marmoush with his Eintracht Frankfurt teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to be linked strongly with a possible transfer move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are flying high under new manager Arne Slot, with Salah as influential as ever, but one big concern for the club will be the Egypt international’s contract, which is expiring in the summer.

Salah still doesn’t seem that close to agreeing a new deal with Liverpool, so he could be just a few months away from leaving Anfield on a free transfer.

It could be close to impossible to truly replace a talent like Salah after all he’s achieved with Liverpool, but Marmoush is in superb form at the moment, so the links from reliable journalists like Florian Plettenberg make a lot of sense…

?? Eintracht Frankfurt are currently demanding a transfer fee of between €50-60m for Omar #Marmoush. Liverpool is indeed a serious option. The interest is real, and there has already been contact between the player’s camp and #LFC. #SGE are aware of it. Marmoush dreams of a… pic.twitter.com/FxnhmipHhM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 25, 2024

There’s now been further fuel to this fire, with journalist Marcel Reif admitting he’s confident Marmoush will be the one to replace Salah.

Speaking on the Reif Ist Live podcast, he said: “It’s no secret that he will probably move to Liverpool next summer. I would put a few euros on it. As the successor to his great idol Mo Salah. Things couldn’t get any better for him.”

How does Omar Marmoush compare to Mohamed Salah?

Perhaps comparisons with his fellow countryman were inevitable, but they’re actually quite different styles of forward.

Salah’s career has been spent almost entirely playing out wide, usually from the right flank where he can make use of his left foot by cutting inside. His pace and dribbling are also a key part of what make him such a threat, not just his finishing.

Marmoush, by contrast, tends to play centrally, and can create as well as score from that position, while he’s also a threat from set pieces.

Still, the 25-year-old is scoring for fun at the moment, so an adjustment to how Liverpool play could allow him to replace Salah in a way, even if not directly on that right-hand side of the LFC front three.