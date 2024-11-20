Tottenham legend fears star player could leave

Tim Sherwood and Pedro Porro (Photo by Fred Lee, David Balogh/Getty Images)

Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro could be one to watch in the transfer market in the near future, according to former Spurs player and manager Tim Sherwood.

Porro has really come into his own in a Tottenham shirt after initially making a bit of a slow start in north London, and there’s now growing speculation about Real Madrid being interested in the Spaniard.

It’s well documented that Los Blancos are scouring the market for players in that position, with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold perhaps the most high-profile target at the moment, with those rumours not dying down due to the England international nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

Still, Liverpool will surely try until the end to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal, which could mean Real have to look at alternatives, and Porro could be a fine option.

We’ve seen in the past that Spurs could sell star names, with the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric both moving from White Hart Lane to the Bernabeu in living memory.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich just over a year ago, so could Porro be another star for THFC fans to worry about?

Tim Sherwood expressed his Pedro Porro concern

Sherwood is a big fan of Porro but has admitted he could see Madrid being in the market for the 25-year-old.

Sherwood, speaking at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”, said: “There’s always a worry, though, when you’re doing a job like Ange [Postecoglou] has done, and you’re signing the right players and playing them in the correct way, automatically those players are going to attract interest from big clubs.

“Pedro Porro is somebody who I was critical of when I first saw him playing, under Antonio Conte, but he was being asked to play as a conventional right-back, and that’s not where his assets lie. His assets lie in going forward, picking the ball up in midfield with plenty of energy, power, and good deliveries, and there’s lots of teams out there at the moment who are looking for that kind of player… Real Madrid being one of them.”

He added: “Whether it’s going to be Trent Alexander-Arnold or Pedro Porro… maybe the fact he’s Spanish might come into things, so that is something that would concern me in the next couple of windows.”