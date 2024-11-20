“No chance” €31m star leaves Tottenham in January admits 22-year-old’s agent

Radu Dragusin has been linked with a move away from Tottenham. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham will not part ways with defender Radu Dragusin in January despite rumours linking the centre-back with a return to Italy amid interest from Juventus and Napoli.

The Romania international arrived at the North London club in January as part of a €31m deal from Genoa having chosen to move to Spurs over Bayern Munich.

A big reason for the 22-year-old’s decision was likely down to game time as Dragusin would have been behind several stars at the Allianz Arena.

However, that has not worked out for the player in England as the Romanian talent has featured just 18 times for Tottenham and is currently behind Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in Ange Postecoglou’s pecking order.

This has led to the defender being linked with a move away from Spurs with recent reports connecting Dragusin with a return to Italy amid interest from Juventus and Napoli – Juve have also been linked to Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile.

The Romania international has only played four times in the Premier League during the opening phase of the current campaign and is not happy with the minutes he is getting; however, the youngster will not be going anywhere in January admits the centre-back’s agent.

Agent of Radu Dragusin shuts down Tottenham exit talk

Following the rumours linking Dragusin with a return to Italy, the Tottenham star’s agent has admitted that there is “no chance” that his client will leave Spurs in January.

“He will not leave Spurs in the January window, no chance,” Florin Manea stated via Fabrizio Romano. “It’s an honour to be linked with Napoli and Juve, but these are just rumours. He has five years left at Tottenham.

“He’ll reassess the situation in June if he doesn’t get minutes”.

Dragusin will find it very hard to break into the Tottenham starting 11 so long as Van de Ven and Romero are fit, which could lead to the centre-back searching for a new club during the summer.