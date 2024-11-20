19 goals and 28 assists: Liverpool begin process to sign Ligue 1 youngster valued at £25m

Liverpool are showing interest in Lyon star Rayan Cherki. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly intensifying their efforts to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki in 2025 as the Reds look to pounce on the current financial situation of the Ligue 1 giants.

Last week saw the French football financial watchdog (DNCG) hand a severe sanction to Les Gones as the French outfit have been hit with a provisional Ligue 2 relegation, the supervision of their wages and a transfer ban.

This is due to their current financial situation and one way out of facing these punishments is to raise money to meet the required threshold.

Selling valuable players is the fastest way to achieve this and one of the stars attracting a lot of interest is Cherki.

According to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool have intensified their efforts to sign the 21-year-old, having been linked to the midfielder in recent weeks. The Reds are looking to add to Arne Slot’s squad in 2025 having done very little business this summer and Lyon’s situation provides the Merseyside outfit with an opportunity to sign a very exciting talent.

Cherki has been with the Ligue 1 giants his entire career, featuring 152 times for Les Gones, providing 19 goals and 28 assists.

How much will Rayan Cherki cost Liverpool in 2025?

Last weekend Lyon owner John Textor stated that Cherki’s exit would the be player’s “choice” as it is clear that the Ligue 1 club would be open to selling the midfielder at the right price.

Cherki is believed to be valued at around €25m with L’Equipe reporting that Liverpool have already enquired about the playmaker before stepping up their efforts. The Reds seem to be the most serious pursuers of the 21-year-old, however, the French talent is believed to be dreaming of a move to Real Madrid.

€25m is a bargain for a player with the potential of Cherki and it is a deal Liverpool may seek to get done in January before other clubs become interested in the young midfielder.