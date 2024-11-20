Arsenal keen on surprise transfer of 21-year-old with just one PL appearance

Shea Charles celebrates with his Sheffield Wednesday teammates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a surprise potential transfer move for Southampton youngster Shea Charles, who is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old is impressing with his performances in the Championship this season, but links with a big name like Arsenal are perhaps a bit surprising considering he’s only ever played one Premier League game.

Charles is surely a player with a big future, but the Gunners might be taking a bit of a gamble if they move for him now, as Fichajes suggest they might.

Their report states that Charles fits the bill for the kind of long-term project Mikel Arteta wants to put together, so it could be that the Northern Ireland international will end up being a smart investment if this deal happens.

A few years ago this might have made sense when Arsenal were still trying to grow into a more competitive team, but the link is perhaps a bit more surprising now that there would be so much competition for a regular spot in Arteta’s midfield.

Who is Shea Charles, the young midfielder being linked with Arsenal?

Charles is a product of Manchester City’s academy, having been on their books from 2011 right up until 2023.

The youngster made just one appearance for Man City, coming on as a substitute in a league match against Brentford.

Southampton then moved to sign Charles, but while he featured for them regularly in the Championship last season, he was sent out on loan this term upon the Saints’ return to the top flight.

Charles is once again impressing with his performances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, but some Arsenal fans might be a little surprised that he’s done quite enough to impress Arteta and co.

Still, it could be that AFC scouts have seen something very promising there, and that Charles is not too far away from blossoming into an accomplished Premier League player.