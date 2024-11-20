(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Tottenham will face Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, 28th November as Ange Postecoglou and his side look to regain their form.

The North London club is currently struggling to find consistency and their results this season have been unusual.

They managed to beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup but lost against Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Their season has been disappointing by their high standards and the demands of the fans.

They are currently 10th in the league after 11 matches and in the Europa League, they have done much better with nine points from their first four games, sitting comfortably in seventh position.

Meanwhile, Italian giants Roma are currently 20th in the Europa League with just five points from their first four games.

A win will be crucial for both the teams as they look to stamp their authority in the competition, with Roma more desperate to get the three points but Spurs will have home advantage in the big clash in Europa League.

How Tottenham could line up against Roma

Tottenham are likely to be without key players Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison for the match against the Italian side.

Spurs have now lost three of their last five matches across all competitions and they could struggle with some of their key players missing the match.

Will Lankshear will be suspended for the match against Roma after getting a red card in the previous match against Galatasaray.

Tottenham Predicted Line Up: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Sarr, Johnson, Solanke, Son.

How Roma could line up against Tottenham

The Italian giants are going to be without Paulo Dybala and Mario Hermoso, two crucial members of their team who will miss the match due to fitness issues.

However, both Lorenzo Pellegrini and Alexis Saelemaekers are expected to be fit for the match against Spurs and they will be a part of the squad that will travel to London to face Postecoglou’s side.

Predicted Roma Line up: Svilar, Mancini, N’Dicka, Angelino, Çelik, Cristante, Kone, El Shaarawy, Malvano, Pisilli, Dovbyk.

How to buy Tottenham tickets

Tottenham tickets will be available on their website through the official channel, however, with the demand of the match pretty high, it is not going to be easy to get your hands on the tickets for the match.

To conveniently get the tickets for the match, you can use livefootballtickets.com which is a reliable platform to buy tickets and it provides the users good prices and a 150% money back guarantee.

How to buy Roma tickets

The strongly supported Italian side will give the chance to their fans to buy tickets from their official website but it can prove to be difficult at times due to the high demand.

In that case, livefootballtickets.com is the ideal option to get your hands on the tickets for the big match in London. It is a reliable source to buy tickets and it provides the users a 150% money back guarantee.

Tottenham vs Roma Head to Head Record

The two clubs have come up against each other twice but both times in club friendlies.

In 2008, Spurs managed to beat the Italian side 5-0 but in 2022, Roma got their revenge with a 1-0 win.

The Premier League side have often struggled against Italian sides, winning just six of the 21 matches they have played against them.

Roma are struggling to perform this season, with the Italian side winning just twice in their previous nine games in all competitions, which should give Spurs hope of winning the match at their home.

