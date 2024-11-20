Five games, three hat-tricks, two perfect 10 performances: Ruben Amorim must act now to land superstar for Man United

Sporting Lisbon CP
Posted by
Viktor Gyokeres must be bought in January.
Viktor Gyokeres must be bought by Man United in January. Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images

After another four goals, this time for Sweden, Viktor Gyokeres has shown he is the striking talent that Man United need, but Ruben Amorim must act fast.

The Portuguese has already intimated that he won’t plunder his former side in January, but therefore seemingly hasn’t ruled out a move for the striker in the summer.

Man United must land Viktor Gyokeres in January

Should Gyokeres continue to hit all of the right notes, however, summer 2025 might be too late.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe really does want to bring the Red Devils back to the top table of domestic and European football, then a move in January, however much that could cost the club, is almost imperative.

With an astonishing 39 goal or assist contributions already this season, the former Coventry man is in red-hot form, and with United’s strikers clearly having a bit of a nightmare in front of goal, there are plenty of reasons why a move for Gyokeres in January makes sense.

Sporting star has already spoken to Ruben Amorim about Man United transfer – READ MORE

Question marks as to the Swede not having done the business in a top European league seem a little churlish to say the least, given he is the Nations League’s top goalscorer this season, as well as being the joint top goalscorer in the 24/25 Champions League.

Of all the teams reported to be interested in the player’s services – including Chelsea – United hold a clear advantage given Amorim’s links.

That’s not to say that the Red Devils will get a deal over the line if other clubs offer a more lucrative financial package, but with three hat-tricks in the last five games including two perfect 10 performances (WhoScored), why wouldn’t the powers that be at Old Trafford be going all out to do so?

