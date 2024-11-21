Exclusive: Man United ready to match €60-70m valuation for attacker transfer

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta against Fiorentina (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Manchester United are alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as serious suitors for the potential transfer of Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd are closely monitoring Lookman at the moment as Atalanta also look to hold talks with the player over a new contract.

The Red Devils could be on alert to move for Lookman depending on how things develop, though sources state that no concrete talks between either club or the player have taken place yet.

The 27-year-old has not yet made a decision on his future, but a January move is considered unlikely at the moment, with next summer more realistic.

CaughtOffside understands PSG have a long-standing interest going back to the summer, and they could be in the mix for his signature again, along with Real Madrid.

Could Ademola Lookman return to the Premier League?

Lookman has had spells with Premier League clubs before, so perhaps he could be tempted to join a club like United and show what he can do in English football after his rapid rise at Atalanta.

The Nigeria international previously had slightly underwhelming spells at Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, but he’s clearly taken his game to another level now.

One imagines Real Madrid and PSG would also be tempting for Lookman, but United could surely also guarantee him a key role and a chance to prove a few doubters wrong in the Premier League.

United will surely be looking to make changes in attack in the near future after the dip in form from Marcus Rashford, while Antony has also proven a major flop during his time at Old Trafford.

Lookman could be a significant upgrade, though he won’t come cheap, as CaughtOffside understands his asking price would be in the region of €60-70m.

Sources have indicated that United would view that as a fair price to pay for the player in this market, but other targets in that area of the pitch will also be considered in the months ahead.