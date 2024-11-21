Pundit makes intriguing Ange Postecoglou sack claim which will impact one Spurs player’s future at the club

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star and pundit Anders Limpar has urged Tottenham youngster Lucas Bergvall to stay patient, suggesting that the teenager’s fortunes at the club could change if manager Ange Postecoglou is sacked in the near future.

Bergvall officially joined Spurs this summer after initially agreeing to a deal in January. The highly-rated Swedish midfielder reportedly turned down interest from top clubs, including Barcelona, to sign for the North London side.

Despite arriving with a glowing reputation, the 18-year-old has struggled to make an impact. Initially considered as an investment for the future, Bergvall’s performances impressed the staff behind the scenes and the club decided that he would play a big role in the team this season.

However, limited opportunities and underwhelming performances have left him on the fringes of Postecoglou’s plans.

Reports suggest that the Australian manager now believes Bergvall is not yet ready to play for Tottenham as yet.

Limpar makes Ange Postecoglou sack claim

Despite the early struggles at Spurs, Limpar believes he will be a hit for the club in the future. He urged the player to remain patient, indicating that chances will open once Ange Postecoglou is sacked, which he expects to be sooner than later.

Speaking to Fotboll Direkt, he said:

“He’s a good footballer, but he’s young. If you look at Tottenham’s form in the Premier League, it’s got a bit worse recently and you don’t lean on an 18/19-year-old from Sweden, you take the old guard, and it hasn’t worked.

“The games I’ve seen of Lucas he’s been fantastic, and he just needs to be a little calm and ride out the storm and there I think it might be time for a change of coach.

“They have one of the most talented teams in the Premier League, but they can’t get it together team-wise at the moment. But Lucas will be a mainstay for Tottenham in the future, I am absolutely sure of that.”

Postecoglou’s job in danger?

Despite Limpar’s comments, Ange Postecoglou’s position at Tottenham appears secure for now. After a successful first season that reinvigorated the club’s style of play, the Australian manager has overseen a slower start to the current campaign, though performances have largely been solid.

That said, speculation about Postecoglou’s future could intensify if results fail to improve, particularly amid whispers of potential new investment. Reports have linked Amanda Staveley with a possible investment in Tottenham, and if that materialises, it could open the door for managerial changes, with suggestions that she would want to replace Ange with Eddie Howe.