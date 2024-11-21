Arsenal in talks to reward star with pay rise if he signs new contract

Mikel Arteta and Leandro Trossard (Photos by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacking midfielder Leandro Trossard could reportedly be set to land himself a new contract with a pay rise.

The Belgium international has mostly had a really positive impact for the Gunners since joining them from Brighton midway through the 2022/23 season, even if his recent form has taken a bit of a dip.

Arsenal stepping up bid to sign £100m star!

It seems Arsenal are keen to keep hold of Trossard and talks are taking place over tying him down to a new deal with an improvement on his £90,000 a week wages, according to the Daily Mail.

Trossard is clearly a fine player on his day, but he’s not getting any younger and some fans might be concerned about these contract talks happening at a time when his form hasn’t been the best.

Has Leandro Trossard really earned a new contract?

Arsenal would perhaps do well to secure Trossard’s future, but at the same time there will surely be some fans wondering if it really makes sense as a priority right now when there are numerous other areas of the squad to consider.

In truth, attack looks like a bit of an area of weakness for Arsenal, so replacing Trossard might make more sense than extending his deal and improving his wages at a time when he might well be passing his peak.

Trossard still has plenty to offer to Mikel Arteta’s squad, but probably more as a squad player than as a regular starter and one of the team’s highest earners.

It will be interesting to see how talks progress, but one imagines Arsenal won’t necessarily go overboard if Trossard’s demands end up being crazily high.

Still, issues such as this might be trickier for the club to get done in the right way now that Edu is leaving his position as sporting director.