More injury trouble for Arsenal as star in race to be fit for Nottingham Forest clash

Bukayo Saka in action for Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly facing a new injury concern as Bukayo Saka is in a race to be fit to take on Nottingham Forest as Premier League action returns this weekend.

The Gunners have had a bit of a nightmare with injuries this season, with Saka missing some games recently, while Martin Odegaard has been out a lot, and others like Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice have also missed a few games.

According to the Daily Mail, Saka is still suffering since a knock from the Chelsea game, which caused him to miss the international break with England, and it’s not yet clear if he’ll return to fitness in time for the Forest game this Saturday.

Saka has been a star player for Arsenal for the last few years, and they’ll no doubt hope this isn’t something too long term, as they really rely on his quality and creativity up front.

No one else in this Arsenal side can really give them what Saka gives them, so it could be season-defining if he ends up being sidelined for an extended period.

Are Arsenal too reliant on Bukayo Saka?

Arsenal might need to face up to the fact that they’re a little light in attack ahead of this January’s transfer window, with Saka perhaps starting to feel the effects of playing so much football at a relatively young age.

The 23-year-old already has 241 appearances to his name for the Arsenal first-team, having been a regular for the north London giants since he was a teenager.

It might be that Arsenal can no longer count on him to play 90 minutes week in, week out and sometimes even twice a week.

If Saka is going to keep picking up injuries, it’s surely essential for Arsenal to go into the market for another attacking player to help make it easier for Mikel Arteta and co. to cope without him.

That’s easier said than done, of course, and it would also help AFC if the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and loan signing Raheem Sterling could step up their game.