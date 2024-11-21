Aston Villa star had to be pulled away in new bust up this week

Jhon Duran of Colombia after the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

Ever since joining Aston Villa Jhon Duran has courted controversy, and the striker is in hot water again after a fractious interview with journalists whilst away on international duty with Colombia.

Duran is one of the most naturally gifted finishers at the Premier League club, and that was never better evidenced than with his sensational strike against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Jhon Duran is in trouble once again

However, he has a short fuse and has already been warned on multiple occasions this season about the standards of his behaviour.

There’s clearly a delicate balancing act to be done by Unai Emery and Monchi at club level and by his international manager, Nestor Lorenzo.

Unai Emery advised by pundit to drop Jhon Duran

The issue that all of them will surely find is that if you curtail the energy that Duran brings to the table, he’s not the same player.

That said, it’s obvious that he can’t be allowed to keep getting away with being a disruptive influence.

The latest incident occurred after the recent World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Ecuador.

Ya no se puede preguntar nada entonces. ¡Qué prepotencia! pic.twitter.com/tkw6IwP946 — Yazmín Hernández (@Yazhernandez21) November 20, 2024

According to Antena2, Duran had to be pulled away from an interview with reporters after it grew more and more fractious seemingly because of the line of questioning.

Duran clearly has to learn how to handle media duties given that they are an important part of the game nowadays.

His performances on the pitch for Villa, however good, will mean nothing if he’s unable to curb what is becoming a hair-trigger temper.

The Villains can at least be secure in the knowledge that, were they to decide that the player is too hot to handle, there are a number of potential suitors that would be willing to take Duran off their hands.