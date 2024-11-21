Bruno Guimaraes and Mikel Arteta (Photos by Matt McNulty, David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in the potential transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, though he would likely cost at least £100million.

The Brazil international has shone during his time at St James’ Park and it’s easy to imagine him making the step up to an even bigger club in the near future.

Guimaraes first caught the eye during his time at former club Lyon, and it seemed pretty clear at that point that he could have a fine career at the highest level.

After continuing his development at Newcastle, Guimaraes is now said to be attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City, according to Fichajes, who add that his price tag could be £100m.

City could certainly do well to sign the 27-year-old amid Rodri’s long-term injury, which has left a major hole in their midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes transfer: Can Arsenal get a deal done for the Newcastle star?

Arsenal might find it harder to pay the kind of money that City could, but we have also seen them make ambitious moves in the transfer market in recent times.

Declan Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham for that kind of money, so perhaps Guimaraes could be the next marquee signing by the Gunners.

Still, the Etihad Stadium would also surely be a tempting destination for Guimaraes as he will want to guarantee trophies if he leaves Newcastle.

Despite Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta, they haven’t quite got to City’s level yet, so a move to the Emirates Stadium might still be seen as a bit more of a risk.

Newcastle have so far done well to hold on to star names like Guimaraes, as well as others such as Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, so their fans will no doubt hope there’s some way their Brazilian midfield maestro can also be persuaded to spurn interest from other clubs.