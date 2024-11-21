“Incredible” PL star emerges as Liverpool transfer target, current manager resigned to losing him

Arne Slot and Bryan Mbeumo (Photos by Carl Recine, Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show a serious interest in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo following his superb form this season.

The Cameroon international has already scored eight goals in nine Premier League games this term, and it’s easy to imagine he’ll be making his way up to a bigger club before too long.

We’ve seen Arsenal linked as admirers of Mbeumo in a recent report from Football Insider, and now Liverpool manager Arne Slot is said to have taken notice of the 25-year-old, along with Newcastle United, as per the Sun.

Mbeumo has the all-round qualities to make a good fit for this Liverpool side, and the Reds would do well to keep a number of players on their radar at the moment due to the ongoing Mohamed Salah saga.

Could Bryan Mbeumo help Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah?

While no one’s arguing that Mbeumo is in Salah’s league yet, it could be useful to bring this in-form talent in to join Slot’s attack if Salah ends up leaving Anfield at the end of his contract next summer.

The Egypt international still hasn’t agreed a new deal with the Merseyside giants, and it will be important for there to be a plan in place in case he cannot be persuaded to stay.

LFC already have a lot of good options in attack, such as Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, but Federico Chiesa has failed to make an impact since joining from Juventus in the summer, so there’s probably room for someone like Mbeumo to come in.

The Sun’s report suggests Brentford manager Thomas Frank is not exactly confident of keeping Mbeumo anyway, which could be useful for Liverpool if they do decide to step up their interest.

“He was our key player and has added another layer this season with five goals in six games,” Frank said recently.

“That’s incredible and he’s creating chances. He’s a top player. I’m convinced he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was at a bigger club.

“We convinced him to stay and he’s very happy. All our players might need to leave us one day but a lot of them are happy because we have a top environment, with good people. We push each other.”