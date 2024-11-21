Callum Wilson could be included in swap deal for £50m striker

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United FC celebrates
Callum Wilson of Newcastle United FC celebrates victory following the exhibition match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Newcastle United FC. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Newcastle ace Callum Wilson is set to form part of a potential swap deal that could involved Brentford ace, Bryan Mbuemo.

The 32-year-old is seemingly surplus to requirements at St. James’ Park, however, the Magpies are evidently looking for the best deal for themselves in the process.

Callum Wilson could form part of £50m swap deal

Four clubs are reported to be interested in the striker, with Crystal Palace known to have been plotting a move for him.

The Sun have suggested that in order not to weaken their squad, Newcastle are aiming to bring in Mbuemo to replace Wilson, thus strengthening the squad in the process.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United and Callum Wilson during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United
Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

At present Wilson remains on the injury list, per Premier Injuries, and is reported not to have travelled with the rest of the squad for warm weather training in Saudi Arabia during the international break.

Once he’s back on his feet again and somewhere approaching full fitness, he can then be assessed by Brentford or any other potentially interested party, as to whether he remains a striking asset worth having.

With three more Newcastle stars expected to be put up for sale in January, it’s clear that the club need to bring more bodies back in, and a deal for Mbuemo could even be one that’s discussed separately from a Wilson swap if Thomas Frank can’t be assuaged.

The two teams play each other on December 7, and by that point, with three more Premier League fixtures having taken place in the meantime, Newcastle will be in a position to decide whether to definitively move forward on the transfer front.

At present they find themselves in eighth position in the table, but just five behind second-placed Man City.

With some studious January purchases, the second half of the season could be a successful one for Eddie Howe and Co.

