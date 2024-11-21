Cristiano Ronaldo drops intriguing hint over his future during Mr Beast interview

Mr Beast and Cristiano Ronaldo (Picture via YouTube)

Cristiano Ronaldo has not ruled out continuing to play so he can feature in a game alongside his son, Cristiano Jr, as he discussed his future in a video interview with Mr Beast.

Ronaldo has collaborated with Mr Beast on YouTube today in what has been a keenly anticipated event, with the pair among the most followed users on the video-sharing platform.

Mr Beast has made a big name for himself with various stunts and dares in his videos, and Ronaldo is of course one of the greatest footballers of his generation, if not of all time.

See below for the full video as the pair meet up and talk about a variety of subjects from each other’s careers, with Ronaldo admitting he wouldn’t rule out holding off retirement from football so he can share a pitch with his 14-year-old son…

Mr Beast mentioned LeBron James playing with his son and asked Ronaldo if he’d like to do the same, with the 39-year-old responding by saying: “We will see, he’s 14, we will see how my legs are going.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong with Al Nassr

Ronaldo is of course best remembered for his career at top European clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid, but he’s also doing big things now in Saudi Arabia.

The Portugal international has scored 74 goals in 85 games for Al Nassr in total, while he’s also still going for his country, showing that he’s still got it even as he approaches his 40th birthday.

It would certainly be special if Ronaldo could keep going for a few more years, when he might realistically be able to play at the same level as his son, who will no doubt be hoping to emulate his father by becoming a professional and playing senior first-team football, which might be realistic when he’s around 16 or 17.