Talks held: Liverpool want versatile star, alternative deal could also be possible

Devyne Rensch in action for Ajax (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are among the clubs eyeing up talented young Ajax defender Devyne Rensch, who has also held some negotiations over signing a new contract at his current club.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool are keen on Rensch after scouting him in recent games, while Tottenham are also hovering as potential suitors for the 21-year-old.

Rensch can play centre-back or right-back and looks like a player with a big future, with Liverpool scouts providing the club with positive feedback after what they’ve seen from him.

Still, Rensch could yet be open to committing his future to Ajax with a new deal, so it remains to be seen if Premier League clubs might have to wait a bit longer to have a realistic chance of snapping him up.

Liverpool could do well to keep their options open in terms of defensive targets in the near future as they have both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk nearing the ends of their contracts.

Devyne Rensch transfer: Liverpool preparing for defender exits?

It may be that LFC are not feeling too confident about Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk right now, leading them to look at someone like Rensch, who can operate in both of those positions.

The Netherlands international is more of a right-back than a centre-back, but his versatility could at the very least make him a useful squad player for the Reds.

At the same time, however, Rensch might not want to rush into a big move like this, as he’ll surely be guaranteed more playing time if he stays and continues his development at Ajax for a bit longer.

Tottenham might also be a good option in that regard, as the north London giants will most likely have less fierce competition for places in their squad.

Pedro Porro’s fine form might also mean he’s one to watch in terms of interest from bigger clubs, which could open up a spot for Rensch at right-back in Ange Postecoglou’s side.