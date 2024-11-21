Could Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez? (Photos by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly up for sale if Real Madrid and any other potential suitors come up with £100million for him.

The Argentina international is one of the top midfielders in Europe on his day, but it’s also probably fair to say that he hasn’t quite been consistent enough since his move to Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez is now finding himself in and out of the starting XI under new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, and that’s leading to growing speculation about a possible move to Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Los Blancos are continuing to eye up Fernandez, and that Chelsea have put a £100m price tag on the 23-year-old’s head.

Enzo Fernandez transfer: Should Chelsea really part ways with the Argentine midfield star?

Chelsea fans will likely have mixed feelings about this story, as Fernandez probably still has plenty to offer the Blues, though there is a legitimate debate to be had about how much longer they should be willing to wait for him to achieve his full potential.

We’ve seen big names and other very talented players struggle in the Premier League in the past, even if they’ve done well in other major European leagues, and it may be that Fernandez is one of those for whom English football is just not quite the right fit.

Fernandez cost a lot of money for Chelsea to sign from Benfica, but if they’re able to bring in £100m for him now, that wouldn’t go down as bad business by the west London giants.

It remains to be seen if Real would be willing to pay that much for the South American, but it could end up being smart business in the long run as he may find he’s better suited to the pace of the game in La Liga.