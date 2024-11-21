Record-breaking deal: Premier League superstar offered mega contract to become highest-paid in the league

(Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a blockbuster new deal for Erling Haaland that would make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

According to The Mirror, the proposed contract would see Haaland’s weekly wage rise to a staggering £500,000, surpassing the £400,000 currently earned by his teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

The deal is designed to secure the long-term future of the 24-year-old Norwegian striker, whose current contract includes a £150 million release clause.

City’s initial discussions with Haaland’s representatives, including agent Rafaela Pimenta, have reportedly been positive. However, one sticking point is the release clause, which the club hopes to remove entirely. Pimenta is instead pushing to increase it to around £200 million—a figure that both sides are expected to negotiate.

The new deal would not only cement Haaland’s financial status but also underline City’s determination to ward off interest from European giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It was previously reported that if Pep Guardiola leaves Manchester City at the end of the season, it would have impacted the Norwegian international’s future at the club.

However, with Guardiola now expected to extend his stay at the Etihad for another year, the chances of Haaland committing to a new contract have significantly increased.

Interest from European giants – Barcelona and Real Madrid

La Liga giants Barcelona have been linked with a move for the prolific goalscorer, who see him as a long-term replacement to Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for him, who boast an already star studded team that includes the likes of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has shattered expectations with his incredible goal-scoring feats. In just 114 appearances across all competitions, he has netted 105 goals and provided 14 assists. This season, he has already tallied 15 goals in 16 games, underscoring his importance to the team. (Transfermarkt)

Haaland’s consistency and dominance make him a strong contender for future Ballon d’Or, and City are willing to make unprecedented moves to ensure his future remains in Manchester.

Erling Haaland bumper contract to impact Mo Salah’s contract negotiations?

Mo Salah is arguably one the best players in the Premier League if not the best and certainly along the same level as Haaland.

With Salah’s contract set to expire in the summer and negotiations ongoing over a new deal, a bumper contract worth £500k per-week wages could potentially raise the Egyptian’s expectations regarding his wages.

Liverpool have landed themselves in a bizarre situation, with fans hoping that the contract situation of their star players is sorted soon.