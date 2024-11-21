Bid planned: Man United ready to offer €60m-plus-player transfer bid for Serie A star

Joshua Zirkzee and Lautaro Martinez (Photos by Carl Recine, Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try offering €60million plus Joshua Zirkzee to Inter Milan as they chase the transfer of Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international has been a world class performer during his time in Serie A, scoring a total of 108 goals in the Italian top flight and helping the Nerazzuri to two titles in that period.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are now ready to try an ambitious move to sign Martinez as they look to improve their struggling attack, and it seems Zirkzee could make a speedy return to Serie A as part of this proposed deal.

The report claims that the Red Devils are planning to try offering €60m in cash plus a deal for Zirkzee, which could help soften the blow to Inter of losing their star forward.

Martinez would be a difficult player for Inter to replace, but that’s also good money that could help them strengthen their squad, while Zirkzee could also surely add something up front, even if he hasn’t hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Could Joshua Zirkzee revive his career back in Serie A?

Zirkzee only joined United this summer, but he hasn’t lived up to the kind of form he showed during his time with Bologna, where he had been establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

The Netherlands international might benefit from moving back to Italy to try to get back to his best, so Inter might find he’s more than capable of replacing Martinez eventually.

MUFC, meanwhile, probably can’t afford to wait much longer for Zirkzee to recover his form, particularly as their other attackers like Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford aren’t really firing either.

Martinez is a proven world class talent who could be more likely to make an instant impact and help Ruben Amorim turn this disappointing United season around.