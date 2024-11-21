Leeds desperate to sign destroyer with over 100 Premier League games

Josh Brownhill of Burnley reacts during the match against Hull City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are enjoying a reasonable season under Daniel Farke, and the all whites are keen to land a player that they’ve had their eye on for a while now.

Burnley’s Josh Brownhill already has five goals and an assist in 15 Championship games in 2024/25 (transfermarkt), which is a fine return from central midfield.

Leeds want Burnley ace Josh Brownhill

His form has no doubt helped the Clarets to soar up to fourth place in the table, one place and two points behind Leeds, who themselves are just two points off top spot.

According to transfer expert, Graeme Bailey, the all whites are circling for one of Scott Parker’s best players.

“Josh Brownhill is a player Leeds have liked for a long time, and the fact he is out of contract next summer is something they are well aware of,” he told Leeds United news.

“Brownhill is having a great season in the Championship and he would really be of interest to Leeds going forward.

Pundit suggests Leeds United star isn’t good enough for the Premier League – READ MORE

“Leeds know that the only way they would be in the conversation is if they get promoted, which could count against them as foreign clubs, including Celtic and Rangers, could agree a pre-contract before Leeds have the chance to make an official offer.”

The crux of the issue, as Bailey alludes to, is that all-important promotion, but the Elland Road outfit could be helped in that regard by former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Farke will almost certainly need all of his players singing from the same hymn sheet too, not squaring up to each other during games.

After coming so close to promotion at the first time of asking last season, the last thing that the German will want is for his squad – shorn of many of its top talents because of their Play-Off final loss – to get so near but be so far away from promotion yet again.