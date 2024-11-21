“Working on a proposal” – CEO confirms Leeds United are working on a behind-the-scenes deal

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are taking steps to solidify their relationship with club legend Lucas Radebe by offering him an ambassadorial role at Elland Road.

As revealed in the Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) meeting minutes, CEO Angus Kinnear confirmed discussions are underway to formalise Radebe’s position, recognising his immense contribution to the club and potential as a global representative for the Whites.

The minutes stated:

“Katie (Watkins) asks about Lucas Radebe’s relationship with the club going forward. AK says club is working on a proposal for ambassadorial agreements.”

Lucas Radebe: A Leeds icon

Radebe, affectionately known as “The Chief,” is one of the most beloved figures in Leeds United’s history. Joining the club in 1994 alongside Philemon Masinga, he was initially considered the less significant part of the deal.

However, Radebe quickly emerged as a standout performer, overcoming early injuries and adapting to English football.

Under George Graham’s management, Radebe’s career blossomed, culminating in his appointment as captain during the 1998–99 season. As skipper, he guided Leeds to a fourth-place Premier League finish, securing UEFA Cup qualification. The following season, Leeds went one better, finishing third and embarking on a memorable Champions League run that ended in the semi-finals.

Radebe’s commitment to Leeds was unwavering. Despite interest from Manchester United, AC Milan, and Roma, he chose to remain at Elland Road, endearing himself further to fans. His integrity and sportsmanship were recognised globally when he received the FIFA Fair Play Award in 2000.

Radebe’s enduring connection to Leeds was evident during last month’s Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United, where he was honoured at half-time to a rapturous standing ovation.

The proposed ambassadorial role would celebrate his legacy while utilising his stature to strengthen Leeds’ presence on the global stage. His story of loyalty, perseverance, and leadership aligns seamlessly with the values the club aims to promote.

The initiative seeks to bridge Leeds United’s storied past with its ambitions for the future, ensuring Radebe’s impact continues to inspire the next generation of players and fans.