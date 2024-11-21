Leicester in pole position to sign Aston Villa forward

Louie Barry of Stockport County looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Stockport County FC and Wrexham AFC at Edgeley Park. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

On loan at Stockport County, the standard of Aston Villa ace, Louie Barry’s performances are catching the eye of both Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Barry, once of FC Barcelona, has seemingly always been destined for great things, though to date he has yet to really make his mark at the top levels of the game.

Louie Barry could sign for Leicester City in January

At just 21 years of age, his senior career has consisted of Villa sending him out on loan spells to Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, Milton Keynes Dons, Salford City and Stockport. He’s also represented England from U15 to U18 level.

Not so long ago, Villa manager, Unai Emery, was looking to recall the youngster after he apparently made an impressive good start to his Stockport loan.

In the end that didn’t happen, but Barry has continued to shine in League One.

Now Spanish outlet, Fichajes, have reported on serious interest in the player from Villa’s Premier League rivals, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, with the Foxes understood to be in pole position to land him.

An offer of €15m/£12m is thought to be an amount that will bring Villa to the table to discuss a potential sale, and with 11 goals in 16 games so far this season (transfermarkt), Leicester will know exactly the type of player they’ll be buying, should they firm up any initial interest.

A move to the Premier League would finally allow Barry to showcase his enviable talent and answer the question once and for all as to whether he is good enough to spend the majority of the rest of his career playing in the top-flight.

It seems clear that he’s far too good for the league that he’s currently playing in, and if Villa aren’t going to give him that chance to progress themselves, it’s in everyone’s best interests that they allow him to move on.