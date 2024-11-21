“Already planned” – Man Utd make important transfer decision to get the best out of Ruben Amorim

Could Ruben Amorim replace Luke Shaw at left-back? (Photos by Julian Finney, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly already planned to make a new left-back a priority in upcoming transfer windows, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have just appointed Ruben Amorim as their new manager, with the former Sporting Lisbon boss preparing to take charge of his first game with the club this weekend.

Man United lining up “PERFECT” Amorim signing!

Amorim has inherited a struggling Man Utd squad, so it’s far from surprising that there are now plans in place to help the Portuguese tactician by bringing in players who could be a better fit for his system.

See below as Romano has posted on X about United’s plans at left-back, with the club seemingly keen to find someone who could shine in Amorim’s system, which often involves playing with three centre-backs and wing-backs…

? Man United want to sign new left back for Amorim’s system in 2025, it’s already planned. The club is already assessing options with more than 3 candidates in list. It only remains to be seen whether it’s gonna happen in January or summer window (most likely). pic.twitter.com/M2ymz9KudF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2024

United fans will no doubt hope Amorim can fare better with his signings than Erik ten Hag did, as the Dutchman brought in a number of his former players such as Andre Onana, Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, but without much success.

It will be interesting to see if Amorim is given a similar amount of control over specific names, or if it will be left to the likes of Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox to identify the individuals with a view to fitting in with Amorim’s playing style.

Who could Man United sign at left-back?

Romano doesn’t name specific names for now, and it’s not yet clear if this new arrival would come in January or the summer, but CaughtOffside have previously been told about interest in Ben Chilwell and Alvaro Carreras.

Carreras looks a particularly exciting talent with some strong performances at Benfica since he left United in a first spell there as a youngster, where he’d struggled to break into the first-team.

MUFC could arguably do well to bring the Spaniard back now, though, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia after long-running fitness problems.