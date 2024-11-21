(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, viewing the England international as a solution to their mounting defensive concerns.

As reported by Daily Mirror (via WeArePalace), the Magpies are confident they can sign the England international for £30 million, a notable reduction from his valuation during the summer.

Newcastle believe they can sign Marc Guehi for cheap

The Magpies made several bids to sign him last summer, going as far as offering close to £65m, but Palace rejected all bids as they valued him close to £70m. Eventually, the deal did not materialise and Guehi ended up staying at the club.

But with Guehi nearing the final 18 months of his contract at Selhurst Park and reportedly reluctant to extend his stay, Newcastle see it as a prime opportunity to strike a deal.

It has been reported that the club director Paul Mitchell is personally keen on securing the services of the defender and the club are almost certain to make a move in January.

Guehi has established himself as a key part of Crystal Palace’s defence and a reliable option for the England national team.

Since arriving from Chelsea in 2021 for a fee of €23.34 million, the 24-year-old has consistently delivered impressive performances.

Known for his ability to combine defensive stability with attacking contributions, he has already scored twice this season, highlighting his all-around impact on the pitch.

Newcastle’s need to bolster defence

Now, with long-term injuries to key defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman significantly limiting Eddie Howe’s options, the Magpies are prioritising reinforcements at the back.

Guehi’s extensive experience, including 109 Premier League appearances and 22 international caps for England, makes him an attractive target who could seamlessly integrate into the squad.

Adding Guehi to the team would not only resolve Newcastle’s immediate defensive gaps but also align with the club’s broader ambitions for sustained success.

His remarkable consistency, starting every Premier League game for Palace this season has made him a highly sought-after player with several clubs interested in securing his services including Liverpool and Tottenham.

However, the Magpies remain among the favourites to sign him. While negotiations with Palace may present challenges, Newcastle are optimistic that Guehi’s contract situation and their pressing need for defensive depth will lead to a favourable outcome.