West Ham find itself amid transfer rumours as speculation swirls around Michail Antonio, with reports linking the veteran forward to Turkish side Galatasaray.

As the 34-year-old approaches the end of his contract, which is set to expire next summer, discussions about his future have gained momentum.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio offered to Galatasaray

According to the Turkish outlet Takvim, Antonio’s representatives have proposed a potential move to Galatasaray. The club’s manager, Okan Buruk, is reportedly assessing options to strengthen his attacking lineup in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite the offer, Buruk is said to be cautious about Antonio’s fit within his squad, particularly for the January transfer window. Concerns over whether the experienced striker aligns with the team’s immediate objectives have reportedly led to some hesitation.

Antonio continues to play a role for West Ham this season, however, with just one goal and one assist in 11 Premier League appearances, it has been reported that the manager wants to get rid of him.

Since joining Nottingham Forest in 2015, Antonio has been a key part of the club’s history. His versatility, determination, and knack for delivering in crucial moments have defined his nearly decade-long stint. He holds the distinction of being West Ham’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 68 goals.

West Ham looking to bolster their attack in January

While Galatasaray’s interest underscores Antonio’s enduring value, any potential departure would signal the end of an era.

Additionally, summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has also been a flop with reports suggesting that the club are already considering selling the German.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, there is a strong chance Fullkrug will be replaced with several names being linked. Among those being considered as an option is Corinthians Brazilian striker, Yuri Alberto, as per recent reports.

For now, West Ham are determined to make the most of his contributions as they seek stability and momentum under Lopetegui’s guidance.