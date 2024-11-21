“Additional benefit” – Finance expert reveals potential rule change that will help Newcastle break PSR shackles

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, is seen ringside at Kingdom Arena on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The changes to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules could be ratified on Friday, and that provides an interesting opportunity for Newcastle.

It’s understood that the changes proposed after Man City’s successful challenge will be voted upon by the rest of the English top-flight’s member clubs.

PIF and Newcastle could benefit from PSR changes

Newcastle had already been told that they might have to sell more players to keep on the right side of FFP, and in order to help combat any changes that could take place and be to their detriment, the club made a studious appointment.

In any event, there is an interesting aspect to any discussion surrounding the rules should everything be ratified as expected.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and chairman of Newcastle United smiles during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“The reason why that (rule change) is interesting is that what could be of value to a potential sponsor might be greater than what it would be worth to other sponsors,” football finance expert, Kieran Maguire, said on the Price of Football podcast.

“Let’s take Manchester City and Abu Dhabi-based sponsors and Newcastle United and Saudi-based sponsors.

How Newcastle can land £75m PSR boost – READ MORE

“It could be worth more to a Saudi-based sponsor to pay what might be seen to be a premium fee because they feel they would get additional benefit within Saudi Arabia itself in terms of the local market, in terms of attracting buyers to their products, than on a more global basis.”

More Stories / Latest News
Oleksandr Zinchenko in action for Arsenal against Preston
Arsenal star emerges as perfect fit for Euro giants ahead of potential January transfer
Mo Kudus misses a penalty for Ghana.
VIDEO: £85m Liverpool and Arsenal target abused as he steps up to take decisive penalty
Orkun Kokcu during a game with the Turkish national team
Exclusive: €60-70m could bring classy star to Liverpool or Manchester United

Despite the evident wealth of Newcastle’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which their own website states is $925bn, they’ve not been able to lavish endless investment into the Premier League club because of the existence of the PSR rules which were brought in directly after the company’s takeover of the Magpies.

Friday is therefore a big day for the club and other top-flight teams, and it could immediately change the landscape in English football.

More Stories Eddie Howe Kieran maguire Paul Mitchell PIF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.