Arsenal star emerges as perfect fit for Euro giants ahead of potential January transfer

Oleksandr Zinchenko in action for Arsenal against Preston (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Inter Milan ahead of the upcoming January window.

The Ukraine international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, with Mikel Arteta now seemingly preferring the likes of Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and perhaps even Jakub Kiwior as options at left-back.

Still, Zinchenko remains a quality player capable of performing at a high level in a number of different positions, and it seems that’s making him an appealing target for Inter at the moment, according to Fichajes.

The 27-year-old surely has it in him to revive his career even if things haven’t quite worked out for him at Arsenal, and it might be that a move to somewhere like Inter would be beneficial due to the slower pace of the game in Serie A.

Although Zinchenko has had his moments at both Arsenal and at former club Manchester City, his playing style is perhaps not quite disciplined enough for clubs chasing the very highest honours.

Can Arsenal afford to lose Oleksandr Zinchenko?

It could be risky letting a quality player like Zinchenko go, especially when squad depth will be important for the Gunners in what has been a difficult and injury-hit season for them so far.

At the same time, though, left-back is a position where AFC have pretty decent depth anyway, with the aforementioned Timber, Calafiori and Kiwior all options in that position, while there’s also Takehiro Tomiyasu and even forgotten man Kieran Tierney as emergency options.

Even if Arsenal might want to avoid doing too much business in the middle of the season, when it’ll be harder to find replacements, allowing Zinchenko to leave could free up funds to make signings elsewhere in the squad.

Arsenal could surely afford to lose one left-back if it meant they could bring in another attacking player, or someone to provide cover for Martin Odegaard, who was badly missed during his recent spell out injured.