Exclusive: €60-70m could bring classy star to Liverpool or Manchester United

Orkun Kokcu during a game with the Turkish national team (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There is growing interest in Benfica star Orkun Kokcu, who could be allowed to leave for interested clubs such as Liverpool or Manchester United for around €60-70m, CaughtOffside understands.

The Turkey international has previously shone under Liverpool manager Arne Slot during their time together at Feyenoord, with the player recently speaking publicly about how highly he rates the Dutch tactician.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool could be in a particularly strong position to sign Kokcu due to the Slot connection, though there have not yet been any contacts over a possible move.

On top of that, there is also understood to be interest from Man United under new manager Ruben Amorim, who will know the Benfica star well from his time managing in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon.

Where next for Orkun Kokcu?

Sources have also named Tottenham as a potential team to watch in the race for Kokcu, who has a €150m release clause at Benfica, but who could move for less than that if he pushes to be allowed to leave.

It is anticipated that the 23-year-old’s true value might be closer to €60-70m, while the player is also thought to be keen on playing in the Premier League at some point in the future.

One imagines English clubs might be best-placed to afford Kokcu at this point, as we’ve so often seen them being able to out-bid their European counterparts in recent years.

Liverpool boss Slot would do well to get the chance to work with Kokcu again, as the former Feyenoord playmaker could surely add something a bit different to this LFC side.

Slot has done well with the squad he’s inherited from Jurgen Klopp, but at some point he’ll surely want to put his own stamp on the team, and working with one of his former players would surely make sense as a good move for all involved.