Contact made: Manchester United open talks over potential forward loan signing

Randal Kolo Muani in action for Paris Saint-Germain (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a potential loan transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international has had a difficult time at PSG, though he previously looked hugely impressive in a spell with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Le 10 Sport, Man Utd are now keen to sign Kolo Muani on loan, with contacts taking place recently as new manager Ruben Amorim seems keen on working with the 25-year-old.

Kolo Muani might not be the very best centre-forward in world football, but he’s shown he can be prolific at the highest level, and there’s every chance he’s be an upgrade on struggling duo Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Both of United’s young strikers have struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, so it might be worth the club looking to bring in someone more proven and experienced like Kolo Muani.

Randal Kolo Muani – is he the striker Man United need?

Kolo Muani on loan seems like it could tick all the boxes for United right now, as it would allow the club to give him a chance before committing to a permanent deal.

If Kolo Muani were to come in and hit the ground running in the Premier League, then MUFC would be in control over his future, but it also gives them the freedom to change their minds about him if he ends up being a flop.

PSG would surely be open to loaning Kolo Muani out as he’s not really delivered for them, and this could be a good way for them to put him in the shop window.

Either that, or Kolo Muani could perhaps benefit from a change of scene, some extra playing time, and then return to the Parc des Princes better-placed to challenge for his place in Luis Enrique’s team.