Julen Lopetegui and Eddie Howe (Photo by Marc Atkins, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly both receptive to the idea of signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani as he’s set to be offered to clubs this January.

The experienced France international looks like he’ll surely be a tempting option for a number of top teams this winter, even if he has had a difficult spell at the Parc des Princes.

Kolo Muani shone at former club Eintracht Frankfurt but he’s not quite got going at PSG, so it’s not too surprising to see that they’re ready to offer him out on loan, according to Football Transfers.

The report goes on to say that Newcastle and West Ham look the most receptive to signing Kolo Muani on a temporary deal, so it could be that we’ll be seeing the 25-year-old heading to the Premier League in not too long.

West Ham have had a poor start to the season under Julen Lopetegui, so a signing like Kolo Muani could be useful to give the team more in the way of fire-power up front.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are continuing to progress well under Eddie Howe, but might benefit from an alternative to star striker Alexander Isak, as they sometimes look a little overly reliant on the Sweden international.

Randal Kolo Muani transfer: Where will the PSG misfit end up?

Manchester United have also been linked with Kolo Muani in a report from French outlet Le 10 Sport, but the report from Football Transfers seems less sure about those stories.

The Red Devils also have issues up front, but at the moment one would probably argue that Kolo Muani looks more like a Newcastle or West Ham-level player than a Man Utd one.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Kolo Muani is surely good enough to have an impact for a mid-table Premier League side.