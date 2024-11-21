“One to watch” – Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Liverpool transfer target ahead of January

Ricardo Pepi in action for the United States Men's National Team
Ricardo Pepi in action for the United States Men's National Team (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Ricardo Pepi transfer situation amid recent interest from Liverpool in the PSV Eindhoven star.

The USA international has shone in his time in the Eredivisie and has also caught the eye at international level in recent appearances, with Romano now claiming he’s likely to be one to watch ahead of January.

Sources recently told CaughtOffside that Pepi is on Liverpool’s radar at the moment, with the Reds looking into the market for attacking players as Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract, while summer signing Federico Chiesa has struggled to make an impact since moving to Anfield in the summer.

See below for Romano’s latest update on X, formerly Twitter…

Liverpool aren’t mentioned in Romano’s update, but it could be that the Merseyside giants will be among a number of clubs in contention for the 21-year-old’s signature if he does make a move soon.

Is Ricardo Pepi what Liverpool need?

While Pepi looks like an exciting young talent with bags of potential, some LFC fans may perhaps be concerned if he’s really ready to make such a big step up.

Arne Slot already has a lot of proven world class attacking players to choose from up front, so Pepi would face a lot of competition for places and wouldn’t necessarily quite have it in him yet to force his way into the first XI on a regular basis.

Ricardo Pepi in action for PSV Eindhoven
Ricardo Pepi in action for PSV Eindhoven (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
In the not-too-distant past we saw Christian Pulisic move to Chelsea at a young age after earning a reputation as a big talent, but he couldn’t quite deliver at that time, with the big move looking like it perhaps came a bit early for him.

Pepi might do well not to rush into a big move like Liverpool and see what other options are available to him in January or next summer, so he can choose a club where he’s guaranteed playing time and the chance to continue his development.

