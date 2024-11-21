Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace is one potential job opening being eyed up by Ruud van Nistelrooy as he looks for new opportunities in the Premier League following his spell at Manchester United.

The Dutchman, who has managerial experience from his time at PSV Eindhoven, has just left Man Utd after a spell on the coaching staff of Erik ten Hag earlier this season, followed by a spell as interim manager before Ruben Amorim took over.

According to Football Insider, Van Nistelrooy is now keen to stay in the Premier League and is eyeing clubs with uncertain situations at the moment, such as Palace, Wolves and Southampton.

The report states that Van Nistelrooy was keen to stay at United as part of Amorim’s staff, but the Portuguese tactician decided against it, though we could still see the former Red Devils striker staying in English football.

Would Crystal Palace do well to hire Ruud van Nistelrooy?

It’s been a difficult season at Palace under Oliver Glasner, whose job is surely going to be in serious danger if results don’t pick up very soon.

Glasner made a terrific start when he took over at Selhurst Park earlier this year, but things have gone majorly downhill at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, and it could soon be time to make a change.

Van Nistelrooy looks a tempting option and he’ll surely have opportunities soon, so Palace might do well to move before other clubs pull the trigger.

Southampton and Wolves are also struggling, so Van Nistelrooy might get offers there soon if the Eagles aren’t quick to make the most of this opportunity.

Van Nistelrooy did well during his brief stint as MUFC caretaker manager, and one imagines he’ll surely be in the conversation for the job at Old Trafford at some point in the future, depending on how things work out with Amorim, as well as numerous other factors.