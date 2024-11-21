West Ham looking to Brazilian market again as they seek replacement for disaster signing Fullkrug

Niclas Fullkrug of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and West Ham United FC. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Signing Niclas Fullkrug has turned out to be a disaster for West Ham United, and it would appear that the East Londoners are already looking to sell him.

Fullkrug enjoyed a spectacular European Championship with Germany, but he’s already been named as one of the worst signings of any club last summer.

West Ham could replace Niclas Fullkrug with Brazilian ace

That might be something to do with his persistent injury concerns, which has ensured that Hammers fans haven’t seen anywhere close to the best of him since he moved to East London.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, there’s a strong likelihood that Fullkrug will be replaced, curtailing his West Ham career before it’s even started.

Well-placed Hammers resource, Claret and Hugh, quote South American sources as suggesting that the Irons are looking at a potential transfer of Corinthians Brazilian striker, Yuri Alberto.

According to transfermarkt, the 23-year-old has a market value of just €11m, and with 11 goals and four assists in 26 games in all competitions this season, he clearly knows where the goal is.

It is perhaps inevitable that with so many new signings coming on board at the same time, as well as a new manager with new ideas, there was always going to be a settling in period at the London Stadium.

Things haven’t gone well at all for Julen Lopetegui but his cause hasn’t been helped by things such as Fullkrug not being able to play for virtually the entire time since his transfer.

Indeed, to date, he’s only managed 137 minutes of first-team action for his new club, per transfermarkt, equating to roughly one and a half full games in all competitions.

If he can return from injury quickly, Fullkrug will have a handful of games to impress, though it seems the powers that be have already made their decision on his immediate future.