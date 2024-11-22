Report: Agent of Tottenham star feels Man United are going to make a move for him

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is expected to sign players of his choice in the upcoming transfer windows.

The new manager will need players who play according to his philosophy and for that, he may enter the market for players that he knows from past experiences.

The Red Devils are not in need of a major overhaul of the squad but one or two additions in key positions may completely change the dynamic of the team and help the new manager to deploy his favoured 3-4-3 formation.

According to AS, representatives of Tottenham defender Pedro Porro feel that the new Man United manager will make a move for the right-back.

The Spanish defender was a part of the Sporting team that Amorim managed before making a move to North London in 2023.

He was one of the best players of the Sporting team that Amorim managed and he could make a move for one of his trusted players.

Just like former manager Erik ten Hag signed players from Ajax or those who he had managed in the past, Amorim could enter the market and do the same during his time at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim will make signings suited to his style of play at Man United

In a 3-4-3 formation, Amorim likes to play with attacking full-backs and Porro is the ideal player to play that role.

Despite the club having Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui already at the club, a move for someone like Porro cannot be ruled out by the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will be willing to enter negotiations with their Premier League rival to sell one of their star players.

The Red Devils would have to dig deep into their pockets to sign the Spurs defender.

Another former player of Amorim linked with a move to Old Trafford is Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande and due to the arrival of the Portuguese manager, they have edge over Arsenal to sign the 20-year-old player.