(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to secure the services of Villarreal’s highly-rated attacker Alex Baena, with plans to finalise a pre-agreement ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old, valued at €50 million, has drawn interest from multiple clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, but Villa appears determined to take the lead under the direction of sporting director Monchi.

Manager Unai Emery’s previous connection with Baena from their shared time at Villarreal is expected to play a crucial role in the pursuit.

The Spanish international thrived under Emery’s guidance, and this familiarity could be a significant factor in convincing him to make the move to Villa Park.

King says Alex Baena wouldn’t mind playing for Unai Emery

Former club scout Bryan King has suggested that Baena would likely welcome a reunion with Emery, whose management style and communication align well with the winger’s playing approach.

Although the mid-season transfer window often poses challenges for acquiring top-tier talent, Aston Villa is reportedly considering an advanced agreement in December to streamline the process.

This proactive strategy underscores the club’s intent to strengthen their attacking options as they aim to sustain momentum in their Premier League campaign. Speaking to Villa News, King said:

“Baena is a Spanish player, playing for the national team.”

“Emery is a Spanish manager, communication would be easy, and I’m sure Baena wouldn’t mind playing for Emery. Villa might perhaps look to bring Baena in quicker than initially thought. They could look to make a move in January. Maybe a deal could be agreed in advance and the move complete in January.”

“However, it is always tough to get a deal agreed in the middle of the season, and certainly for a player of that quality.”

Baena, who is under contract with Villarreal until 2028, has consistently proven himself as one of La Liga’s most exciting players. He concluded the 2023–24 season as the league’s leading assist provider, racking up 14 assists.

Maintaining his strong form, he has already contributed one goal and five assists in 11 matches this season, further highlighting his value as a creative force on the field.

While Tottenham remains a potential competitor for Baena’s signature, Aston Villa’s concerted efforts to reunite him with Emery could tip the scales in their favour.

A player of Baena’s calibre would undoubtedly elevate Villa’s attacking depth and creativity, aligning with the club’s growing ambition.