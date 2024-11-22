(Photo by Jaimi Joy/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that summer signing Wilson Odobert will miss a significant chunk of the season following surgery on his right hamstring.

Odobert, who joined Spurs in a £30 million move from Burnley in August, had shown flashes of brilliance early in the season. His standout debut in a commanding 4-0 win over Everton had fans excited, as it showcased the 19-year-old’s huge potential.

However, he picked up a hamstring injury during the League Cup match against Coventry City and has been out ever since.

He made a brief return, coming off the bench to feature for a few minutes for their Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar recently, but it aggravated his issue, forcing the player to undergo surgery last weekend.

The club announced that Odobert’s recovery will be closely monitored, with no definitive timeline set for his return. Medical staff are expected to reassess his progress over the coming weeks.

Ange Postecoglou: Wilson Odobert to miss a major chunk of the season

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ crucial clash against Manchester City this Sunday, Postecoglou provided updates on Odobert and other injured players, including Richarlison, Mikey Moore, and Micky van de Ven.

Postecoglou said (via Football London):

“Obviously, Wilson will be out for a fair chunk of the season.”

“Richy hopefully will be back in the new year but similar to Micky, we just need to be careful every step of the way, and Mikey will still be out for a little bit of time.”

Tottenham’s struggles with injuries continue

Richarlison, who has endured a challenging season with recurring injuries, is another blow for Spurs. After making a promising return in recent weeks, the Brazilian suffered yet another setback during Tottenham’s win against Aston Villa and is now sidelined until the new year.

Micky van de Ven continues his recovery after picking up a hamstring injury during their win against Manchester City in the League Cup. While Mikey Moore is currently unavailable due to a virus.

Odobert’s absence is a significant loss for Spurs, as the teenager had begun to show glimpses of his potential. The club remains optimistic that the surgery will resolve his recurring hamstring issues, allowing him to return stronger in 2025.