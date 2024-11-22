(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has shared the latest updates on defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero ahead of their upcoming league fixture against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs, sitting 10th in the league table with 16 points, face an uphill battle, especially with both of their first-choice centre-backs unlikely to feature.

Romero remains doubtful for the game as he continues to recover from the injury he picked up against Aston Villa earlier this month.

His fitness concerns were aggravated when he had to be substituted at half-time during Argentina’s match against Paraguay, subsequently missing their next fixture against Peru.

Alongside his physical struggles, Romero recently celebrated the birth of his baby daughter. While Postecoglou congratulated Romero on the joyous occasion, he admitted the defender is not yet in full condition to make his return to the squad.

Micky van de Ven, meanwhile, is making progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and has resumed training. However, Postecoglou confirmed that the Dutchman is still a couple of weeks away from being match-fit, aiming for a potential comeback by mid-December.

His absence means Spurs must navigate a few more crucial games without one of their most reliable defensive options.

Speaking ahead of the big game this weekend, Postecoglou said (as quoted by The Standard):

“Happy for Cristian and his wife on the birth of their baby girl. He is still not 100 percent so he is a doubt definitely for the weekend. Everyone else from the internationals got through well.

“Micky is still a couple of weeks away. He is on the grass training but he is still a couple of weeks away. We’re hoping by the middle of December he is back and available to play.”

With both Romero and van de Ven unavailable, Tottenham will rely on Radu Drăgușin and Ben Davies to handle defensive duties against Manchester City.

Davies’ experience will be crucial, while Drăgușin has a prime opportunity to showcase his abilities in what will undoubtedly be a challenging encounter, particularly with Erling Haaland leading City’s attack.

The Romanian has had a mix run of games since the injuries at the back, with him not being the most confident at the back. But he will have to step up if Spurs want to beat the reigning Premier League champions for the second time this season.