(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz.

According to a report from TBR Football, they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United as well. The player has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 25-year-old Moroccan international is reportedly unhappy with the lack of game time at Real Madrid. He has been linked with a return to his former club AC Milan, where he was on loan for three seasons.

Diaz has certainly proven himself to be a capable performer at the highest level and he will want to play more regularly. Arsenal could certainly use a player with his qualities and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They are lacking in depth in the final third and the 25-year-old is capable of slotting into multiple roles. He will add creativity and goals to the Arsenal attack and allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his attacking unit more often.

Brahim Diaz could fancy Premier League move

A move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. He has shown his quality in Italy and Spain. He will look to prove himself in English football now.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have been pushing for the league title consistently. They will be an attractive destination for him, and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and they could tempt Real Madrid into selling the player with a lucrative proposal.

Tottenham and Liverpool need more depth in the wide areas as well, and Diaz would be an excellent option for them. Both teams need to add more technical ability and unpredictability to their attack. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs manage to win the race to sign the player.