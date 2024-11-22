(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Ben White will be out for months in latest injury setback ahead of Arsenal’s match against Nottingham Forest.

The right-back had been playing through pain in recent weeks after suffering a knee injury earlier in the season.

He underwent a knee surgery 10 days ago and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines in what is a big blow to Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta confirms Ben White is out for months

Speaking ahead of the game on the weekend, Mikel Arteta confirmed the setback, revealing that the player’s knee issue was not improving, leaving him with no choice but to go for the surgery. He added that White is now expected to miss months of football in recovery.

He said (via ESPN):

“Ben is going to be out for months. It’s been different kinds of struggles. It’s never been the same thing.”

“It’s not been improving. It got to a point a where we have to protect the player and let him have surgery. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a few months. We have to see how he reacts post-surgery.”

The 27-year-old was a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side and his absence will no doubt be a massive blow for their title challenge.

While White’s news is a blow, the Spaniard shared some good news, confirming that Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard have all trained with the team ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Arsenal’s slow start to the season

They have already made a slow start to the new season compared to previous few campaigns, winning 5, losing 2 and drawing in 11 games so far, sitting in the fourth place with 19 points, on level with 3rd place Chelsea, 5th placed Nottingham Forest and 6th placed Brighton.

The Gunners are already playing catchup with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, with there being a 9 point gap between them and the Reds and 4 point gap with Pep Guardiola’s side.