Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have set their sights on the 19-year-old Real Madrid prospect and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Real Madrid are reportedly uninterested in selling the player and they believe that he could develop into an important player for the first team in the near future. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to test their resolve with an offer in the coming weeks.

They could certainly use more quality and depth in the goalkeeping unit. Robert Sanchez has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move from Brighton and Hove Albion. Chelsea are looking to add another quality goalkeeper to their ranks, and Gonzalez would be a superb long-term investment.

The 19-year-old has the talent and the potential to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. A move to the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players under their new ownership, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the Real Madrid prodigy.

Real Madrid not keen on Fran Gonzalez sale

However, the Spanish outfit are under no pressure to sell players for money, and it will be very difficult for the Blues to convince them to sell the young goalkeeper. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for most players, but Gonzalez has no reason to push for an exit. He will feel that he could be a quality long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois at Santiago Bernabeu. Also, Chelsea already have Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders at their disposal and the 19-year-old might not be keen on taking up a backup role.