(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Ukrainian international has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big-money move to Stamford Bridge and he is on the radar of multiple clubs. He has now fallen down the pecking order since the arrivals of Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho. There have been rumours that Chelsea could look to cash in on him in the near future but a report from Football Insider claims that the Blues are prepared to hand him another lifeline.

It will be interesting to see if the player can get his Chelsea career back on track and convince the manager to give him more opportunities. Chelsea feel that he could play a crucial role during the second half of the season and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The player has picked up two goals and five assists in all competitions this season and he will need to improve his end product in order to start regularly for a big club like Chelsea. The Blues will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification this season and they will look to win a domestic trophy as well.

Mudryk could still redeem himself

Mudryk was regarded as one of the finest young wingers in European football during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk but he has not been able to adapt to English football properly. He is yet to showcase his true potential in England and it remains to be seen whether Enzo Maresca can get the best out of the Ukrainian international.

The 23-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, but he needs to regain his confidence and sharpness. He was heavily linked with other Premier League clubs before he joined Chelsea. There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future and the Blues will probably need to be patient with him.