Wrexham AFC, the League Two club owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has become the unlikely subject of speculation involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has floated the idea of the Portuguese superstar one day joining the Welsh club, claiming that in football, “anything can happen.”

The 39-year-old forward is currently thriving at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, Meulensteen envisions a different scenario in the future—one where Wrexham could become an intriguing destination for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Speaking to TribalFootball.com, Meulensteen, who worked with Ronaldo during his Manchester United days, highlighted Wrexham’s unique appeal under its celebrity ownership. He suggested that the club’s global profile and connection to Hollywood could align with Ronaldo’s growing ambitions beyond football. He said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham? Anything can happen in football.

“The main things he would consider are could he be successful in that environment and could he be a success there.

“It’s an intriguing idea and with his new profile on social media it might help that stretch into Hollywood with the Ryan Reynolds connection.

“Who knows, he might end up being the next James Bond. If he wants to go down the film and celebrity route then in terms of Wrexham I say go for it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham? – The Hollywood Lure

Ronaldo, whose ventures include his massively popular YouTube channel UR Cristiano with 68 million subscribers, has been steadily expanding his brand beyond football. A move to Wrexham could offer opportunities in media and entertainment, while allowing him to play a key role in the club’s remarkable rise through the English football pyramid.

Under Reynolds and McElhenney, Wrexham has gained a global following, thanks in part to the documentary Welcome to Wrexham. The club’s journey, marked by ambition and investment, has made it a compelling story for fans worldwide.

While the idea of Ronaldo playing in League Two might seem far-fetched, the association of his name with Wrexham underscores the club’s growing reputation.

For now, the prospect of Ronaldo joining remains highly improbable, especially with Wrexham still far from the Premier League.

Although Ronaldo’s contract is set to expire next summer, many anticipate he will sign an extension as he is showing no signs of stopping. In fact, he has recently stated that he intends to keep playing so he can feature in a game alongside his son, Cristiano Jr.