Defender set for surprise Leicester City return in January

Leicester City are struggling to settle in the Premier League this season after winning promotion last season under the leadership of manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian manager left the club to take on a new challenge at Chelsea and since then, the Foxes have failed to have the same impact and their poor form this season shows how much they are missing their former manager.

The former Premier League champions are currently 15th in the league after winning just two of their first eleven matches.

Manager Steve Cooper’s job is in trouble at the club and a few more bad results in the coming weeks could decide his fate.

In order to support the squad and add more depth, Leicester City are ready to recall Ben Nelson from his loan spell at Oxford United, as per talkSPORT.

Despite the player suffering an injury, the Premier League side are still adamant to recall the player back to the club.

Leicester City struggles could cost Steve Cooper his job

The defender could be out for a long time and his injury could take months to heal but the Premier League side wants to bring the defender back to the club in the January transfer window and use him in the Premier League run in next season.

Leicester only managed to sign one defender in the summer transfer window, Caleb Okoli, and their lack of depth in that position could force them to step into the market again to make a move for another centre-back.

Cooper’s job is in serious trouble at the club and the likes of David Moyes and Graham Potter have been linked with a move to Leicester to replace the under-fire manager.