“Just a weird signing” – ESPN pundit says Tottenham have made one of the most pointless transfers

Timo Werner’s second loan spell at Tottenham has drawn significant criticism, with pundits and fans questioning the decision to bring the German forward back to the Premier League following his underwhelming performances this season.

ESPN FC analyst Don Hutchinson recently criticised the decision to bring Werner back to the Premier League, citing his minimal impact since arriving in North London.

Werner, who returned to Spurs on loan from RB Leipzig for the second season, was anticipated to add depth and experience to the attack. However, his displays have failed to meet expectations, particularly when it comes to goal-scoring.

In 13 appearances across all competitions this campaign, the former Chelsea forward has recorded just one goal and one assist—a contribution that falls short for a player of his calibre.

His Spurs tenure began on a positive note in January 2024, assisting Rodrigo Bentancur’s equaliser in a draw against Manchester United.

He later delivered critical goals last season against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, raising hopes of consistent performances.

However, this campaign has told a different story, with Werner’s sole goal coming in a League Cup win over Manchester City in October. He has missed several one-on-one chances, causing fans to get frustrated with him and even calling on for him to be replaced by Moore.

His inconsistency has cast doubt on his immediate future at the club, with a recent report claiming that the club are ready to let him go in January.

Hutchinson says Timo Werner has been a pointless signing

Hutchinson suggested that Tottenham might have been wiser to prioritise younger prospects, such as academy talent Mikey Moore, or prepare for the arrival of promising South Korean winger Yang Min-hyuk, who is set to join the squad in January.

During the Way Too Early Premier League Awards on ESPC FC, the pundit said:

“Just a weird signing. I mean, Tottenham knew what they were getting or when they signed him [Werner] on loan in the summer.

“I mean, what was the point? He didn’t do particularly well last season. They could have given that job to Mikey Moore or a young player coming through.

“I just didn’t see the point in the sign. And then when he plays, he doesn’t impress.”

Tottenham’s management now faces a pivotal decision: continue with Werner or shift their focus toward players with greater long-term potential.

While maximizing Werner’s output during his loan remains a priority, his future at the club looks increasingly uncertain as Spurs evaluate their offensive strategy for the seasons ahead.