Exclusive: Newcastle in pole position to land sought after young talent at bargain price

Eddie Howe is seen ringside during the Riyadh Season Latino Night. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe will hope that a good January transfer window will help to propel Newcastle into the European places for the second half of the Premier League season.

At present, the Magpies find themselves in eighth position in the English top-flight, but they are just five points behind second-placed Man City.

Eddie Howe looking to talented teen to bolster Newcastle squad

Strengthening their first-team squad in the next window whilst not imperative will be advantageous, and to that end, CaughtOffside sources have indicated that the North East giants have positioned themselves to take advantage of one particular opportunity in the marketplace that has presented itself.

The club have a long-held interest in Hertha Berlin’s 18-year-old Algerian, Ibrahim Maza, however, his price had previously been a prohibitive one.

Now sources have advanced that Hertha have reduced Maza’s asking price to €20m as they intend to cash in, in the new year. Moreover, opening offers as low as €13m are expected to get the ball rolling.

Though Newcastle face competition from Premier League rivals Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, West Ham United and Brentford, scouts from the Magpies have been following Maza’s progression closely and were also the only club of those named that sent scouts to the recent match that Hertha played against Darmstadt.

The teenager already has three goals and two assists in 12 games from an attacking midfield position (transfermarkt), indicating a skill set that will find itself right at home in Eddie Howe’s side.

Howe is well-known for his development of young players, and after having to sell the likes of Yankuba Minteh to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play, the addition of Maza will give the manager the desire and drive to help another youngster succeed at the top level.