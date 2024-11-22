Exclusive: Silky Premier League ace with 143 G/A contributions in 383 games wants out of current club

Goncalo Guedes of Wolves celebrates scoring against Burnley. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Though he was considered a huge talent at Valencia, Goncalo Guedes hasn’t hit the heights at Wolves and now wants to leave the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old Portuguese winger hasn’t played too much this season, with transfermarkt noting that his 10 appearances in all competitions have totalled just 279 minutes.

It’s with that in mind that CaughtOffside sources have advanced that the player is deeply unhappy and has resolved to move in the January transfer window in search of more playing time.

Goncalo Guedes wants a move away from Wolves in January

Sources further understand that Wolves are prepared to listen to offers of around £20m for the talented wide man, indicating that they too would prefer a parting of the ways.

This time last year there were rumours of a potential move back to Spain for a player that was once linked to Barcelona, though nothing came of it at the time.

However, the Premier League outfit’s evident need to strengthen in other areas at this point will ensure that they will consider any bids for Guedes.

Although he has been lacking confidence for some while now, Guedes does have an impressive 143 G/A contributions in 383 career games (transfermarkt), and if he can recapture his best form, he’s at an age where he can provide a good few years worth of service.

For as little as £20m, that’s surely a deal worth doing for interested parties that sources indicate include La Liga clubs Villarreal, Girona, and Real Sociedad.

All three are known to have recently checked on Guedes’ situation, and clearly the price tag set by Wolves is an acceptable figure for them.

Any deal is therefore entirely up to the player himself.