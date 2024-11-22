Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is expected to be busy in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Dutch manager has earned the right to be backed by the club to make new signings next year after improving the level of the team and the standards at the club despite spending a little amount in the summer transfer window.

The Liverpool boss has taken the club to the top of the league and shown that he can challenge the Premier League status quo in his first season in charge of the club.

The Merseyside club are expected to make a few signings next year with the club eyeing Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as their option for the left-back position.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Liverpool, who have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, currently have no interest in signing the French player and there is nothing concrete in the reports linking the former Monaco man with a move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp was interested in signing Tchouameni before his big money move to Real Madrid.

Even after signing for Los Blancos, the French midfielder has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu and Liverpool have been mentioned as his next possible destination.

Pearce has claimed while speaking on the Walk On Podcast:

“No, all quiet at the moment. There’s been a lot of talk about Tchouameni, hasn’t there, at Real Madrid? Talk about them potentially looking to move him on. I think mainly because, obviously, we know Liverpool were so keen a couple of years ago when he went from Monaco to Real Madrid, that those links have surfaced. But I’ve been told at the minute there’s nothing concrete in that. I think a lot will depend on how Liverpool gets through this period up to January, because, you know, Slot has always talked about wanting two players for every position, and effectively, he’s got that.”

Can Liverpool sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid?

The Reds have an impressive project building up at the club but it will not be easy for them to sign the French international midfielder from the La Liga giants.

They challenge for the league title and the Champions League trophy every single season and the player will be difficult to convince to join the Premier League side.

After Toni Kroos retiring and Luka Modric taking a backseat in the team, Tchouameni now has an important role in the team and Carlo Ancelotti highly rates the player.

The links to Tchouameni might not have any truth in them but the Reds are looking to make new signings soon and Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo is one of the players they are eyeing.