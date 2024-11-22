(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) / (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, with an ambitious plan to bring the highly-rated 22-year-old to Elland Road during the January transfer window.

Renowned for his exceptional technical skills and creative flair, McAtee has caught the attention of multiple clubs. Leeds are now positioning themselves as strong contenders to secure his signature, despite interest from Premier League outfits West Ham and Fulham.

Robinson: Leeds have made an “audacious bid” to sign James McAtee

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson revealed that the Whites have made a bold move for McAtee, describing their bid as “audacious.” He also suggested that the club is willing to make a substantial financial offer, speculated to be around £30 million.

The pundit claimed:

“Leeds have made an audacious bid for him.”

“He’s had two really good loans at Sheffield United, West Ham have been in the mix and he’s been linked with Fulham, but it’s not just going to be them.

“And what would they be getting for him in January? £20-25million? £30million?

“There are a lot of clubs that would take James McAtee, whether it be on a permanent or loan deal.

“But I think Pep Guardiola might be selfish between now and the end of the season and keep him.

“He wants him to be a part of his squad and I think they’re going to need him.

“The amount of injuries this season, you’d have thought he would already have broken into that first-team with the talent he has.“

James McAtee’s time at Manchester City so far

Despite McAtee’s contract with Manchester City running until 2026, Leeds are reportedly prepared to test Pep Guardiola’s resolve. The City manager may be reluctant to part with the talented youngster, especially considering the club’s injury concerns this season.

McAtee has struggled to cement a regular spot in City’s star-studded side since making his Premier League debut in 2021. However, his development during two standout loan spells at Sheffield United—where he played a key role in their promotion campaign—has attracted a lot of attention.

This season, McAtee has shown glimpses of his potential, including a goal in a recent UEFA Champions League fixture against Slovan Bratislava. Despite these achievements, he is believed to be seeking consistent first-team opportunities.

Across all levels and all club competitions, the youngster has amassed an incredible 61 goals and 37 assists so far in his career.

While Leeds are hopeful in their approach, they face stiff competition the likes of West Ham and Fulham, who also remain keen on McAtee. They will also face resistance from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola whose preference is to retain the midfielder, which could further complicate negotiations. It was previously reported that the player is set to hold crunch talks with Guardiola to fully understand his role in the current team.

Leeds United’s pursuit of McAtee signals their determination to bolster their midfield options as they aim to bolster their chances of promotion. The club sees the young Englishman as a transformative signing who can make an immediate impact while also serving as a long-term asset.